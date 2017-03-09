MTM On The Road: 7th Annual Leapin' Leprechaun 5K In Traverse City

This Saturday, a sea of green will be taking over the Cherry Capital as racers gather for the 7th Annual Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K!

Kicking off at 9 a.m., the race will start from Traverse City’s warehouse district and finish up at the Workshop Brewery, where they’ll be serving up authentic Irish beverages.

This morning, our On The Road crew is posting up at Workshop Brewery to get the inside scoop on everything this year’s Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K has to offer.