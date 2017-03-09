Local Family Video Stores Take Part in Fundraiser To Fight Lymphoma

Cancer is a disease that has touched nearly all our lives.

It's estimated to kill more than 1,000 people every day.

A Cadillac woman is sharing her personal story with us to show what her determination is doing to help.

“My dad, we found out in August of last year 2016 that he had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” says Caitlyn Zeitz, Family Video employee.

It's been 7 months since Cadillac Family Video employee, Caitlyn Zeitz, found out her dad had cancer

“Lymphoma is a cancer that's typically found in the lymph nodes or throughout the lymph's in the body,” explains Zeitz. “There's a couple different kinds, there's Hodgkin’s and Non-Hodgkin’s and then all kinds of subsets within that.”

Treatment plans for the disease quickly followed the diagnosis and as you may have heard or experienced yourself- they're far from painless.

“The treatment itself was really hard on him as well,” says Zeitz. “Progressively as he got into the 9th, 10th, last treatment, it definitely you could tell was taking a toll.”

As if watching your loved one in pain isn't hard enough, the bill that follows is a tough one to swallow.

“Those medical bills still add up even when you have insurance and you have ways to cover them you know the copays and everything, it still adds up you know driving out there for the treatments,” adds Zeitz.

Now Family Video is helping to raise money for the disease.

When you come into the store this month, buy a ticket for $1, drop it in the bucket and you just raised money for Lymphoma and entered to win a prize.

But that's not all the store is doing.

“Each store has different things going,” says Family Video manager, Ann Schryer. “We do fun stuff every weekend at both stores. People come in and volunteer their time, other local businesses work with us in donating portions of their proceeds.”

Last year’s fundraising events raised more than $1,000.

It's helping right here in our local communities.

Today, Caitlyn is happy to say her dad is on the road to recovery.

“Right now it’s just like a weight has been lifted, he was so happy I know I think it was last week he said hey its Friday and I don't have to go to chemo,” adds Zeitz.

Each Family Video location is running different promotions every weekend this month.

For more information on the events and what you can do to help families like Caitlyn's, click here.