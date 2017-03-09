Republicans Take First Step Toward Dismantling Affordable Care Act

Republicans are celebrating their first victory in the overhaul of Former President Obama's Affordable Care Act Thursday morning.

A House panel has approved a bill to put an end to the tax penalty on people without insurance.

It's the first step toward dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

President Trump is now pulling out all the stops to get a new health bill passed, including setting up meetings with some reluctant lawmakers.

But Democrats are saying the debate over the bill is premature because the Congressional Budget Office has yet to determine how much the bill will cost.

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to release its cost estimate on the proposed health care plan early next week.

Republicans say they've been working on a replacement for the Affordable Care Act for more than a year now and have promised Republican voters they will act quickly.