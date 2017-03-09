Strong Winds In Northern Michigan Leave Thousands Without Power

Nearly 23,000 are in the dark across Northern Michigan Thursday morning because of strong wind gusts.

Around 20,000 Consumers Energy customers in 15 counties are without power.

The power outages affect people in Montmorency, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Gladwin, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella and Midland counties.

Newaygo, Mecosta, Midland, Clare and Gladwin counties still have thousands in the dark.

1,628 Great Lakes Energy customers are without power in Lake, Newaygo, Montcalm, Mecosta, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Wexford, Antrim, Osceola, Kalkaska, Manistee, Clare, Charlevoix, Crawford and Emmet counties.

Less than 200 Cloverland Electric Co-op customers are in the dark Thursday morning, with outages affecting Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties.

Presque Isle Electric and Gas Co-op is reporting 629 customers without power in Mackinac, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Montmorency, Alpena and Oscoda counties.

Additionally, 182,000 Consumers Energy customers across the entire state are still without power.

Governor Rick Snyder is now activating state emergency operations centers as reports of storm damage continue to flood in.

Outage Maps:

Consumers Energy

Great Lakes Energy

Cherryland Electric

Cloverland Electric

Presque Isle Electric and Gas

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we continue to update you on these outages on air and online.