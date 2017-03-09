Hawaii Files Lawsuit Over Revised Travel, Immigration Executive Order

The state of Hawaii has become the first state to sue over President Donald Trump's revised executive order on travel and immigration.

Attorneys for Hawaii filed the lawsuit in Federal Court early Thursday morning.

The president signed the new order earlier this week, temporarily banning people from six primarily Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Hawaii had previously sued over President Trump's initial order but that lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country.

On Tuesday night, the state gave notice saying it intended to file a second lawsuit to cover the new order.

The state says the order will hurt Hawaii’s Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.