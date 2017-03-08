Sault Ste. Marie Police Looking For Man On The Run From Probation Officer

Police in Sault Ste. Marie need your help finding a man.

They say he's a probation absconder, last seen running from his probation officer Wednesday.

Hattan Atif Mashat, also known as Tonner Mashat is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans, black tee shirt and a black baseball cap.

If you have any information, call Chippewa County central dispatch at (906)-635-7620