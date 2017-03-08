Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman, Threatening To Light Her On Fire

A Northern Michigan man was arrested for several crimes, after deputies say he assaulted a woman.

The Alpena County sheriff's office says Duwain Buchler assaulted the woman in a vehicle on US 23, then drove her to his home in Alcona County.

There, officers say he threatened her with a knife, tried to strangle her, poured kerosene on her while threatening to light her on fire.

Eventually, they say he locked her in a shed.

Buchler's charges include unlawful imprisonment, felonious assault and assault by strangulation.