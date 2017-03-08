Grand Traverse County Deputies Recover Body From River

A community on edge after deputies pulled a body out of this Grand Traverse County River.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies got the call just after noon.

A canoer called police saying they saw a dead body on the banks of the Boardman River off South Airport Road in Garfield Township.

Several people worked around the scene.

They all said they had no idea what happened, but it definitely left them shaken up.

"Usually there's canoers going up and down even in February and that's about it," said Kimberly Kelly.

This part of the Boardman River in Garfield Township is once again quiet, but earlier it was a different story.

"It is a little bit concerning," said Greg Knorr.

Deputies found a man's body in a heavily wooded and marshy area on the east bank of the river.

"Just a sad situation. You never like to hear that kind of stuff. It's a loved one from someone's family," Greg said.

Now concerned people who work nearby are waiting until more details come to light. But for now they are living with unknowns.

"It's important to anyone to understand exactly what happened if it was a medical condition. Walking along the river or foul play," said Kimberly.

Kimberly Kelly has worked near the river for nearly a decade. She will be more at ease when the mystery surrounding who the man is and exactly what happened to him is resolved.

"I think that would just put people's minds at ease I think. It's a little mysterious when you have no idea what happened," said Kimberly.

An autopsy is expected in Kalamazoo over the next couple days.

There they will work to find out how the man died and identify him.