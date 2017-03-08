Grand Traverse County Deputies Recover Body From River

A time honored Naval Tradition, taking place at the Coast Guard Station Charlevoix.
A time honored Naval Tradition, taking place at the Coast Guard Station Charlevoix.
In Grand Traverse County, a woman convicted of driving under the influence causing death has been sentenced.
In Grand Traverse County, a woman convicted of driving under the influence causing death has been sentenced.
Michigan’s Democratic Party is stuck with a half a million dollar fine because of the way it was fundraising, using bingo games.
Michigan’s Democratic Party is stuck with a half a million dollar fine because of the way it was fundraising, using bingo games.
Classic cars, free activities, and live music on the lake shore are just a few of things you can expect in Cadillac over the weekend.
Classic cars, free activities, and live music on the lake shore are just a few of things you can expect in Cadillac over the weekend.
State police are now investigating a former village treasurer after finding financial discrepancies.
State police are now investigating a former village treasurer after finding financial discrepancies.
The long wait is over. Timber Town 2.0 is now open in Mount Pleasant.
The long wait is over. Timber Town 2.0 is now open in Mount Pleasant.
Heavy hearts in Clare this evening. With hundreds coming together to honor Amante Young.
Heavy hearts in Clare this evening. With hundreds coming together to honor Amante Young.
Almost 40 guns, prescription drugs, heroin and pounds of marijuana were discovered by several agencies in Ogemaw County.
Almost 40 guns, prescription drugs, heroin and pounds of marijuana were discovered by several agencies in Ogemaw County.
This week a special $1,000,000 commitment from the Biederman family to Northwestern Michigan College was announced.
This week a special $1,000,000 commitment from the Biederman family to Northwestern Michigan College was announced.
A seemingly forgotten Wexford County playground is getting some much-needed help, led by a mother and hundreds of supporters.
A seemingly forgotten Wexford County playground is getting some much-needed help, led by a mother and hundreds of supporters.
A Wexford County woman was charged with breaking into a home to steal things inside while the owner was home.
A Wexford County woman was charged with breaking into a home to steal things inside while the owner was home.
Heavy hearts in Clare this evening. With hundreds coming together to honor Amante Young.
Heavy hearts in Clare this evening. With hundreds coming together to honor Amante Young.
In Grand Traverse County, a woman convicted of driving under the influence causing death has been sentenced.
In Grand Traverse County, a woman convicted of driving under the influence causing death has been sentenced.
State police are now investigating a former village treasurer after finding financial discrepancies.
State police are now investigating a former village treasurer after finding financial discrepancies.
The community of Harrison is uniting this Sunday in support for a school board member and friend to many in Harrison.
The community of Harrison is uniting this Sunday in support for a school board member and friend to many in Harrison.
The long wait is over. Timber Town 2.0 is now open in Mount Pleasant.
The long wait is over. Timber Town 2.0 is now open in Mount Pleasant.
The federal contractor accused of leaking classified government information to an online news outlet has made her first appearance in court.
The federal contractor accused of leaking classified government information to an online news outlet has made her first appearance in court.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
West Michigan police searched the home of a missing high school Spanish teacher and say her disappearance is now considered a possible homicide.
West Michigan police searched the home of a missing high school Spanish teacher and say her disappearance is now considered a possible homicide.
A seemingly forgotten Wexford County playground is getting some much-needed help, led by a mother and hundreds of supporters.
A seemingly forgotten Wexford County playground is getting some much-needed help, led by a mother and hundreds of supporters.