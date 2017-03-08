Wheelbarrow Project Inspires Reading For TCAPS Montessori Students

Dozens of kids and wheelbarrow parts, is how TCAPS and one retired teacher are helping kids get excited about reading.

This week 4th, 5th and 6th graders at TCAPS Montessori are participating in a special three-day reading activity.

Maxbauer Ace Hardware donated 65 wheelbarrows for students to review instructions, assemble and pass a final inspection.

It's showing kids the unique ways to apply reading during March, which is reading month.

Fourth grader Mina Cotner says, “I love reading and it's great to read something so different because it's still reading it's just a little, it's not what you would find in a book it's about how to make something.”

On Friday students will take the wheelbarrows to Maxbauer Ace Hardware to be sold.