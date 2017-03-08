Man Accidentally Released From Jail In Grand Traverse Co, Police Shot Aggressive Dog While Re-Arresting Him

After a man was accidentally released from jail, police shot an aggressive dog when they went to re-arrest him.

Yuriy Alekseykov was arrested and awaiting arraignment for retail fraud charges in Grand Traverse County.

But while in jail, prior charges were dropped against him and the jail got word and mistakenly released him.

He had yet to be arraigned on the fraud charges and should not have been released.

Tuesday, when police went to re-arrest him, an aggressive dog ran at one of the officers forcing them to shoot the dog, which later died.

Alekseykov later surrendered and was arrested.