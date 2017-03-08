Locals, Traverse City Area Chamber Of Commerce React To Pine St. Development Site Plan Approval

Tuesday night the planning commission unanimously approved the site review plans for the River West development.

The apartment and commercial building will be on Front and Pine Street in Traverse City.

It's been more than two years since the developers originally released plans to build a nine story building.

But the height stirred up controversy that led to the passage of Proposal 3 last year.

The new five story design was approved last night.

9&10’s Megan Woods has continuing coverage with reaction from those in the neighborhood.

“Any development that's going to benefit the community and the business world in this area is really important,” says Max Anderson, executive director of Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber of commerce supported the Pine Street Development since day one.

Anderson says, “It'll help the area in terms of commerce in terms of business by just bringing more people to the area and you can have people that will live there and many of them will be walking downtown and shopping downtown, so it's a case of rising tides lift all boats.”

Others living nearby like Mary Beth Kelley Lowe still don’t like it. Especially because of parking issues, people already park in their neighborhoods.

“I think we're just taking another step in the wrong direction building a lot of tall buildings and tall buildings have a function but they also block other buildings and they change the character of downtown.”

With Tuesday night's approval some are worried developers have missed the point.

Kelley Lowe says, “I felt that by going to the height that had been approved they’re meeting the technicality instead of looking at the thinking behind proposition 3. We should have gone on the next step and said what is it about these tall buildings that we think doesn't fit into Traverse City anymore.”

And while some may be relieved others feel that the conversation on tall buildings shouldn't end.

Anderson says, I'm just really glad to see that we were able to come together and get something in place and approved and ready to roll because as I said we've supported this for a long time.”

Kelley Lowe says, “We need to talk about how we make housing available and make business spaces available and parking available and how we can do it without putting tall buildings right in the downtown area.”

With this approval developers can now apply for permits and county approval.