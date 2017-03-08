Ohio Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Manistee

A neighborhood on edge more than two months after a man was found dead in his apartment.

Wednesday morning police arrested Terell Bentley in connection to the death.

Gary Wayne-Woodward Mabry was found dead inside his apartment.

Police immediately began questioning Bentley.

Bentley knew Mabry, but they couldn’t arrest him until the final autopsy results came back.

This all happened on Hancock Street in Manistee back in January.

Now, police know that Mabry died from blunt force trauma to the head.

And Wednesday afternoon Bentley was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

For the last two months people living on Hancock Street in Manistee have been wondering what happened to Gary Wayne-Woodward Mabry after he was found dead inside his apartment. Wednesday, people finally have some answers.

“It was just like oh my gosh what happened.”

Mimi Stansell says she remembers waking up on Saturday, January 7 to her street full of police.

“They were filling the street so you couldn't get through,” Stansell says. “There was caution tape, they used my porch here, all the way across the alley and there was stuff in the alley and people walking up and down and taking pictures.”

Manistee police along with the sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police were trying to find out how Gary Wayne-Woodward Mabry died.

“Clear it was a violent death,” says Dave Bachman, Director of Manistee Public Safety. “Drugs were involved in that case.”

Autopsy results show Mabry died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Wednesday, Terell Bentley was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

“We kept communication with him and we arranged for him to meet us today, give us his fingerprints. He knew we needed a set of his fingerprints, he just didn't know we were going to get him with a warrant and put him in jail and get his fingerprints,” Bachman says.

Bentley is being held on a $1 million bond.

People in the neighborhood say they feel more at ease knowing what happened.

“It feels a little bit better to know it’s done and they won't be back and it's probably not going to happen again,” Stansell says.