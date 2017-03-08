Harrison Fire Department Battling Several Downed Wires

Crews in Clare County were battling several downed wires, some even starting small fires.

A power pole in Harrison on Clare Avenue went down after wind blew a tree onto it around two Wednesday afternoon

A car then drove over a wire which led to nearby grass catching fire.

The fire department was able to put it out within five minutes.

But the Harrison Fire Chief says they have been chasing these problems all day.

“We have started out this morning going from run to run, some of the spots we could just tape off. We had a powerline down across US-127 where we ended up shutting that down. The biggest thing is keeping people away from it until Consumers Energy gets here and shuts it down to safely work on it,” says Chief Chris Damvelt, Harrison Fire Department.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but again, if you see a downed wire, do not go near it. Call emergency crews.