Upper Peninsula Residents Without Power, Many Relying On Generators

“It’s a rural area and so when you get really high winds and a lot of the old power lines are still up, so when the wind blows over a tree hits a wire.”

Generators roaring across the Upper Peninsula Wednesday, keeping the lights on for some people dealing with a lengthy power outage.

“The wind blows and it just seems like the power goes out a lot here in this area, so a generator is good to have,” Gary Mitchell said.

Gary and Shelly Mitchell have been able to keep their lights on, but they’re wondering when the power lines will be fixed.

“When it comes on it comes on, Gary; sooner the better,” Shelly said.

Charles Kingsbury had his generator running too, until it caught fire Tuesday.

“The power started flickering and I thought maybe the generator was out of, out of gas or something, then my cousin came running in and said my house was on fire,” Charles said.

Luckily the damage was kept to a minimum, but Charles said he had to stay somewhere else Tuesday night.

Cloverland Electric Co-op has been working to clean up the trees and downed power lines to get everyone back online.

“The crews are out there working as hard as they can, it does take time to get the truck up into the woods,”

Cloverland Electric says it's very important you report outages at your home so they know they need to come out.