Mackinac Bridge Under High Wind Warning

As of 4:39 a.m. Thursday morning, The Mackinac Bridge remains under a high wind warning.

The high winds led to a short partial closure at the Mackinac Bridge after an almost 10 hour partial closure Tuesday.

The bridge was under a wind escort, which means vehicles like semis and drivers hauling trailers are escorted across.

When the winds pick up these kind of vehicles are more likely to tip over.

But it's also important there aren't loose items in the back of a truck because they can blow out.

“People got to understand that you can't have tool boxes, tonneau covers none of that those got to be completely empty in order to go across. I mean they don’t like it but that's the rules and were looking out for the safety of the rest of the people out on the bridge,” Paul Matelski, Mackinac Bridge Authority said.

The bridge has been under some type of advisory throughout the day Wednesday.