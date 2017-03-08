Intense Wind Causes Damage In Evart, Reed City

The blustery conditions Wednesday blew trees down onto cars, downed billboards and knocked out power to thousands.

People from Mount Pleasant to the Upper Peninsula are dealing with outages.

We have seen damage like snapped trees dotting the road between Evart and Reed City.

The cause? Intense wind.

"It's a very powerful wind," says Dean McGuire, Reed City Middle School principal. "It doesn't happen very often.

Tiles lay strewn across the lawn of Reed City High School, ripped from the lining of a roof above a band room full of students.

"There was a loud sound," says McGuire. "We had band students in this classroom from the high school, and we had both high school and middle school students in our media center. We evacuated, obviously, both."

The good news?

"The good news for us is this was part of our bond and our superintendent now is meeting with our roofers, which is happening coincidentally today and they are going to start immediately on this project," explains McGuire.

The wind isn't causing damage just in Reed City. In Evart, a tree is blocking the Rail Trail and it's leaving people working to pick up a mess.

"A wire was laying right across the middle of the street," says AJ Hardmon, Evart DPW.

AJ and the rest of the Evart DPW are watching close as trees fall.

"There's a house right over there, just behind the tree, that's fallen and there is another tree that's next to it, so it could go over at any time," explains AJ. "Not much we can do about the wind right now."

The school hopes to have the repairs done by Saturday and didn't have to cancel school.