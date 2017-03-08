Kingsley DDA To Decide Whether To Support Proposed Medical Marijuana Factory

A proposed medical marijuana factory in Northern Michigan would be the first of its kind in the state.

But before it can happen, the plans must make it past Kingsley's Downtown Development Authority.

A few months ago, TheraCann International approached Kingsley's DDA.

They want to build a $20 million medical marijuana factory plant.

The company hopes to put the 100,000 square foot building in the village's industrial park off M-113.

TheraCann says they're projecting an $80 million gross revenue annually and 100 new jobs in Kingsley.

The DDA will decide whether to support the project or not at Wednesday night's meeting.

They've been researching the plan for about six months.

The DDA analyzed the project mostly based on the impact it would have on their economy, meaning jobs, purchase of property and taxes.

But board member Mark McKeller says the project would bring so much more.

“This could help fund the infrastructural things needed to grow it the way the community has asked. They've asked for more restaurants, they've asked for more businesses, and it may be something where this type of facility is necessary to take the infrastructure up to that level,” says McKeller.

It's ultimately up to the village council whether to move forward with the project.

Stay with us both on air and online as we bring you the latest details from the meeting.