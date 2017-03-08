Kingsley DDA To Decide Whether To Support Proposed Medical Marijuana Factory

Classic cars, free activities, and live music on the lake shore are just a few of things you can expect in Cadillac over the weekend.
State police are now investigating a former village treasurer after finding financial discrepancies.
The long wait is over. Timber Town 2.0 is now open in Mount Pleasant.
Heavy hearts in Clare this evening. With hundreds coming together to honor Amante Young.
Almost 40 guns, prescription drugs, heroin and pounds of marijuana were discovered by several agencies in Ogemaw County.
A time honored Naval Tradition, taking place at the Coast Guard Station Charlevoix.
This week a special $1,000,000 commitment from the Biederman family to Northwestern Michigan College was announced.
A seemingly forgotten Wexford County playground is getting some much-needed help, led by a mother and hundreds of supporters.
The community of Harrison is uniting this Sunday in support for a school board member and friend to many in Harrison.
With $3.7 million in federal grants, Pellston Regional Airport is making some much needed improvements..
A Wexford County woman was charged with breaking into a home to steal things inside while the owner was home.
West Michigan police searched the home of a missing high school Spanish teacher and say her disappearance is now considered a possible homicide.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
A Michigan man is in jail after Pennsylvania police say he made drunken threats and then exposed himself, all because his food included onions.
The federal contractor accused of leaking classified government information to an online news outlet has made her first appearance in court.
The Back to the Bricks car show is rolling into Cadillac Saturday.
A new bill is being discussed to encourage out-of-state hunters to come to Michigan.
A new bill is being discussed to encourage out-of-state hunters to come to Michigan.
* Few Showers - Partly Cloudy * A Weekend of Summer Heat * Chance of T-Storms Continue ---------------------------- Tonight: Skies become partly cloudy as winds settle to less than 8 mph. Expect a nice night across Northern Michigan with lows in the 50s. The Weekend: Winds pick up Saturday afternoon bringing a surge of warm air to the region. Winds will be southwest at 10-25 with gusts over 35 mph at times. Highs jump into the mid 70s to m...
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.