Plane Carrying University of Michigan Basketball Team Slides Off Runway

Winds caused an incident Wednesday for the University of Michigan men's basketball team.

According to a tweet from the team's official account, the team plane was involved in an accident as it tried to take off.

Our team and everyone in our travel party is safe. Update on today's travel accident.



Our team and everyone in our travel party is safe. Update on today's travel accident.

The plane braked and slid off the runway.

The plane itself is damaged, but everyone on board is OK.