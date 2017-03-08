Plane Carrying University of Michigan Basketball Team Slides Off - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Plane Carrying University of Michigan Basketball Team Slides Off Runway

Winds caused an incident Wednesday for the University of Michigan men's basketball team.

According to a tweet from the team's official account, the team plane was involved in an accident as it tried to take off.

The plane braked and slid off the runway.

The plane itself is damaged, but everyone on board is OK.