Breaking: Body Found On Boardman River Bank In Grand Traverse County

Deputies pulled a body out of the Boardman River in Garfield Township.

Just after noon Wednesday, central dispatch got a call from someone canoeing on the river near South Airport Road.

The person said they saw a body on the east bank of the river.

The sheriff’s office patrol division, detective bureau and dive team rushed to the scene.

Deputies say they found the man along a heavily wooded and marshy area on the east bank of the Boardman River.

The man was found wearing winter clothes.

Details are limited right now, but we do know an autopsy has been scheduled in the next few days in Kalamazoo.

At that time they will figure out how the man died and confirm his identity.

