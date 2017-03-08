FBI, CIA Launching Criminal Investigation Into Latest WikiLeaks Release

The FBI and CIA are launching a criminal investigation into WikiLeaks' latest release of documents detailing CIA hacking operations.

WikiLeaks is calling these documents "Vault 7".

Vault 7 reportedly show that the CIA's hacking abilities are expansive.

The site claims the CIA uses techniques to make itself appear as foreign hackers to cover its tracks.

Government officials say the documents published so far are largely genuine, but it's unclear whether some may have been altered.

WikiLeaks says the CIA can use phones, and even smart TVs to eavesdrop.

The investigation is looking into how WikiLeaks got the documents and whether an employee or contractor might have leaked them.

The CIA is also trying to determine if WikiLeaks may have other unpublished documents.