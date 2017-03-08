Fraser Sinkhole Not Expected To Be Fixed Until Thanksgiving - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Fraser Sinkhole Not Expected To Be Fixed Until Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:

The massive sinkhole in Fraser likely will not be fixed until Thanksgiving.

A broken sewer line caused the hole to open up on Christmas Eve.

It's going to cost more than $78 million to fix.

Crews are using Michigan State Police robots normally used for bomb situations to go inside these houses and ensure workers safety.