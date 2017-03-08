Time Warner Launching New Streaming Service For Kids - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Time Warner Launching New Streaming Service For Kids

Some throwback cartoons will soon be streaming.

Bugs Bunny, Scooby Doo, The Flintstones and The Jetsons are getting a whole new audience.

Time Warner is launching a new streaming service for kids.

Boomerang will feature episodes of classic cartoons.

It will stream on phones, tablets and computers, and cost $5 a month.