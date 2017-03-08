I.M. Healthy Recalls SoyNut Butter Products Due To E. coli

The number of people getting sick with E. coli continues to grow.

They all ate a contaminated soy product.

The I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter varieties are the likely cause of the outbreak.

The company initially only recalled its Original Creamy SoyNut Butter.

Tuesday, I.M. Healthy expanded its recall to include all its SoyNut Butter and granola products, regardless of "best by" dates marked on the packaging.

The products are sold nationwide online and at stores.

Consumers should not eat any of the products, and should throw them all out.

The CDC says nine states in all have reported a total of 16 E. coli cases, none of them in Michigan.

Eight people have been hospitalized.

Five of them are suffering from a type of kidney failure.

For more information on this recall, click here.