Ohio Man Arrested In Manistee Homicide Investigation

Police arrested an Ohio man for his connection to the death of a Manistee man.

Manistee police say Gary Wayne-Woodward Mabry was found dead earlier this year.

They have not said how he died, but an autopsy brought a warrant for their suspect.

Officers arrested the 30-year-old Ohio man, who's now facing charges of homicide-involuntary manslaughter.

They say the suspect knew Mabry and drugs were involved.

