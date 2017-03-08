Gusty Winds Damage Reed City High School Roof

The wind gusts are so bad it has damaged part of a high school roof.

It happened at Reed City High School in Osceola County.

Band members at Reed City High were in class when, suddenly, they heard a ripping noise from above.

That's when they saw part of the roof tearing away.

We spoke to the Reed City School superintendent, who is in Grand Rapids meeting about a future roofing renovation project.

He says winds caught one of the areas of the roof scheduled for construction this spring.

Out of safety, the principal evacuated the students in the room. The media center next door was also evacuated.

No one was hurt and school is still running on schedule.

The superintendent says they will likely have the construction completed by this Saturday.