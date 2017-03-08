Southbound US 127 In Clare County Reopens

Veterans and volunteers gathered in an extraordinary effort to mark the graves of our nation’s fallen heroes.
A former Friend Of The Court employee has pleaded no contest to taking money from Cheboygan music boosters.
Michigan's Democratic Party has to pay half a million dollars in fines because of problems tied to bingo fundraising.
Love shipwrecks and outdoor adventures?
This week in BrewVine, we tour Mackinaw Brewing Company, a local favorite celebrating 20 years of craft brews and smoked meats in TC!
The FDA wants a powerful opioid painkiller pulled off the market.
A form of birth control is being recalled.
Northwestern Michigan College is getting $1 million from gifted donations.
A Wexford County woman was charged with breaking into a home to steal things inside while the owner was home.
West Michigan police searched the home of a missing high school Spanish teacher and say her disappearance is now considered a possible homicide.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
A Michigan man is in jail after Pennsylvania police say he made drunken threats and then exposed himself, all because his food included onions.
The federal contractor accused of leaking classified government information to an online news outlet has made her first appearance in court.
A new bill is being discussed to encourage out-of-state hunters to come to Michigan.
The Back to the Bricks car show is rolling into Cadillac Saturday.
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.
Comey's testimony was watched and analyzed across the nation. Those on both sides in Northern Michigan say it could change the face of politics.
