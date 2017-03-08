Southbound US 127 In Clare County Reopens - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Southbound US 127 In Clare County Reopens

A busy freeway in Northern Michigan is back open after closing Wednesday morning because of downed power lines.

Southbound US 127 was closed after Snow Bowl Rd. Exit 189 at mile marker 178 in Clare County due to downed power lines.

The road has since reopened. 