Mackinac Bridge Requiring Escorts For Some Vehicles Because Of High Winds

A form of birth control is being recalled.
Northwestern Michigan College is getting $1 million from gifted donations.
A Wexford County woman was charged with breaking into a home to steal things inside while the owner was home.
In 1949 Mackinac Island made a plan to have a one day spring parade to draw visitors to their beautiful island.
British Prime Minister Theresa May says she plans to stay on as Britain's prime minister, with support from Northern Ireland’s Unionist party.
The Back to the Bricks car show is rolling into Cadillac Saturday.
The federal contractor accused of leaking classified government information to an online news outlet has made her first appearance in court.
Governor Rick Snyder and Republican lawmakers say they reached a tentative framework on making changes to Michigan's teacher pension process.
Michigan lawmakers approved a portion of the state budget which could mean more money for students in Michigan.
A Wexford County woman was charged with breaking into a home to steal things inside while the owner was home.
West Michigan police searched the home of a missing high school Spanish teacher and say her disappearance is now considered a possible homicide.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
A Michigan man is in jail after Pennsylvania police say he made drunken threats and then exposed himself, all because his food included onions.
The federal contractor accused of leaking classified government information to an online news outlet has made her first appearance in court.
A new bill is being discussed to encourage out-of-state hunters to come to Michigan.
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.
The Back to the Bricks car show is rolling into Cadillac Saturday.
Comey's testimony was watched and analyzed across the nation. Those on both sides in Northern Michigan say it could change the face of politics.
Lawmakers in Michigan's House of Representatives have passed a package of bills that would make concealed pistol licenses optional in our state.
