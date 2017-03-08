Mackinac Bridge Requiring Escorts For Some Vehicles Because Of High Winds

Wind is forcing some vehicles to have an escort to cross the Mackinac Bridge.

The Bridge Authority says it's under a wind escort.

Some high profile vehicles, like semis and trucks with trailers, need an escort in order to cross the bridge.

Passenger cars, passenger vans and pickup trucks are allowed to cross, but are asked to used caution and drive 20 miles per hour or less.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says they have winds in excess of 50 miles an hour blowing across the bridge.