Higher Grounds Coffee Partners With Traverse City Nonprofit To End Homelessness

Higher Grounds visited Michigan This Morning on Wednesday to share more about their partnership with Safe Harbor.

The Traverse City company released a new blend with Safe Harbor called Harbor Blend Coffee.

Safe Harbor is a seasonal emergency shelter that helps those experiencing homelessness.

Harbor Blend Coffee sales support their campaign to help with repairs and remodeling at their new building.

The coffee is available at High Grounds Coffee Bar, online and at local grocery stores, including Tom’s, Oleson’s and Oryana.

