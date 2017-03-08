Detroit Police Release Video Of Suspect In Wayne State Police Sergeant Death

Police have released video they say shows a person suspected in the killing of Wayne State police officer Collin Rose.

The Wayne State police officer was shot and killed near campus back in November.

Detroit Police just released the new video recorded by a camera on a city bus.

It shows the suspect running away from the scene.

The reward for information on who this suspect is now exceeds $100,000.

Sergeant Rose graduated from Ferris State University in Big Rapids.

He also spent part of his life working for Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry.

If you have any information about who killed Sergeant Rose you are asked to call Detroit Police.