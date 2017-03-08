Thousands Of Women Walk Off The Job In Honor Of International Women’s Day

Thousands of women across the globe are honoring International Women's Day Wednesday morning by walking off the job.

The day is being used as an opportunity to shed light on what many deemed inadequate pay rates and show what the absence of women in the workplace means to the economy.

Organizers are calling on women to mark the occasion by skipping work, wearing red, and by avoiding shopping.

House Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton will also be hosting separate events in Washington D.C.