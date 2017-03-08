WikiLeaks Claims CIA Can Use Smart TVs To Spy On Public

WikiLeaks has been a big part of the controversy over the 2016 election.

But now, the organization is claiming your TV could be spying on you, for the CIA.

WikiLeaks claims the CIA worked with UK intelligence officials to turn microphones on certain Samsung Smart TVs into listening devices.

The televisions have microphones so viewers can make voice commands.

WikiLeaks says they have documents outlining a program called Weeping Angel which makes it look like a TV is off, but it's on and listening.

A former CIA analyst says if this is true and it's actually a huge blow to national security.

The CIA is not allowed to spy on American citizens in the U.S.

CNN is reporting that program, Weeping Angel, could entail mobile devices in addition to Samsung smart TVs.