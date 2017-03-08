MTM On The Road: La Fiesta Tortilla Chip Co. in Ludington - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: La Fiesta Tortilla Chip Co. in Ludington

CRUNCH. That's the sound of your Wednesday morning getting over-the-top delicious. For a company that claims to make the "Best. Chip. Ever.," La Fiesta Tortilla Chip Company knows how to walk the walk, and they're doing it all from Ludington, Michigan. The original recipe first gained a loyal following in 1987 when guests ate up the fresh chips at La Fiesta Restaurant in Hart, Michigan. The famous tortilla chips are still served at the Mexican eatery but are now available in grocery and specialty stores all over the state. Thick, crisp and holding up to the chunkiest dips, this morning we take you into the hand-crafted process behind La Fiesta. 