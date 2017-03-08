Northern Michigan Students Become Mock Legislators At State Capitol

Government is at the forefront of what keeps our nation stable and fair.

This week students from Wexford and Isabella counties are experiencing that first hand, acting as mock legislators at our state capitol.

Students from Cadillac and Beal City high schools are ditching their desks and traveling to Lansing this weekend, meeting with more than 1,000 students from across the state to debate current issues and propose new legislation.

We talked with students from Cadillac high school about what this legislative experience means to them.

State legislature seats are being filled by slightly smaller politicians next week.

“It's definitely a very humbling experience there's a lot of history in the Michigan capital,” says Cadillac Junior, Kyle Leesch.

Kyle and 21 other Cadillac high school students are traveling to Lansing for Youth In Government.

Youth In Government member, Mckinsey Crozier tells us, “We have national issues forum which is a national system, we have MJP which is mock court and then we have even like lobbyists. Just all of these different things that really mimic what it's like to be in the government for real.”

Pre-forum students work for about a month on bills they'd like to see passed at the capital.

“We have to work in order to know how these would be funded, what our idea to even make a bill is we have to come up with a way we think we could improve our community and then we could present it as a whole and to our peers,” says Leesch.

All that work takes up a lot of time for students.

They start working at about 6 a.m. going late into the night.

Crozier says the time is well spent, “You get to walk go in, you know actually spend time in the senate chambers or in the house chambers at the capital, and you know you really feel like you're making a real difference just by being there and having all of these real discussions about politics and about real issues.”

Most of those discussions revolve around the students bills.

If passed they are reviewed by real lawmakers.

Crozier says, “Just the thrill of the debate is really a major goal for us, and so even if your bill doesn't pass, you still have all of these really great ideas that you get to support from other people.”

The major lesson, get students out of the classroom and thinking about their future.

“So I already feel like I'm a better leader, I already feel like I'm more prepared for college, I already feel like I'm meeting all of these people who are on such different levels and so excited to have like such an amazing future,” says Crozier.

The students leave for the capitol this Saturday.