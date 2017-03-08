State House To Vote On Bills Aimed At Keeping Criminals From Breaking The Law Again

State lawmakers plan to approve a package of bills that aims to keep 100,000 criminals from breaking the law again.

The 21-bill package is up for vote in the House Wednesday.

It would limit the length of incarceration for offenders who violate their probation, and it would also create a more intensive parole program.

Supporters of the bill are hoping the bill will save $2 billion in the corrections budget.

The legislation would also better define how likely a convicted criminal is to become a repeat offender.

The bills cleared the Senate last month and if cleared in the house, will head on to Governor Snyder's desk.