Strong Winds Leave Thousands In The Dark Across Northern Michigan

Howling winds are leaving trees snapped in half, taking down wires, hitting cars and damaging roofs.

Crews continue to work diligently to restore power.

Hundreds of thousands of people are in the dark as wind advisories continue.

Statewide, Consumers Energy says around 175,000 customers are without power.

Around 7,991 Great Lakes Energy customers are still in the dark.

We connected with the Presque Isle Electric and Gas Co-op. They say around 1,200 customers are in the dark.

In the Upper Peninsula, around 800 Cloverland Electric customers are without power.

Outage Maps:

Consumers Energy

Great Lakes Energy

Cherryland Electric

Cloverland Electric

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we continue to update you on these outages on air and online.