Coordinator: Flint’s Water Pipe Replacement Should Be Completed in 2019

The head of Flint's water pipe replacement program put a date on when all the pipes should be replaced.

Coordinator of the Fast Start Initiative says the project should be completed in 2019.

He made the comments Tuesday at a Water Infrastructure Conference in Flint.

30,000 homes still need service lines replaced.

Residents are still urged to use water filters since lead leached into the water supply in 2014.