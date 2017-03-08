Grand Rapids Man Arrested For Bringing Cocaine To Emmet Co. Sent - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Rapids Man Arrested For Bringing Cocaine To Emmet Co. Sentenced To Prison

A Grand Rapids man is headed to prison after taking a plea deal for dealing cocaine in Emmet County.

Jason Witteveen was sentenced to 23 months to 20 years Tuesday.

In December, the SANE Drug Team arrested him and another man, saying they were bringing cocaine from Grand Rapids to Petoskey.

Witteveen is credited with 63 days on his sentence after taking a plea deal.