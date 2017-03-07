Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Summit Inspires Local Industry Growth

Tuesday local manufacturing professionals were in Traverse City for the annual Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Summit.

This year's theme is innovation.

So Tuesday morning around 40 manufacturing companies and several educators were on Northwestern Michigan College's campus exploring innovative ways to grow their businesses.

The summit included speakers and breakout sessions.

Ken Scott, a manufacturing engineer for Bay Motor Products say summits like this are what the industry needs. “If we're all working together and we're all getting better, the thought is that we will eventually raise the community of manufacturing in the area. And we're all strong believers that manufacturing is a significant, if not critical, part of the economic community.”

The summit was put on by the Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council and NMC Training Services.