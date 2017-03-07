Traverse City Businesses Soak Up Spring-Like Conditions, See Boost In Sales

“The last thing I want to hear is a 55 decibel plus or minus wind turbine.”
“The last thing I want to hear is a 55 decibel plus or minus wind turbine.”
“I think it's a smart move for Airbnb it's definitely going to help the state.”
“I think it's a smart move for Airbnb it's definitely going to help the state.”
The twin pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac is in the process of getting tested as part of a federally mandated agreement.
The twin pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac is in the process of getting tested as part of a federally mandated agreement.
Thursday Grand Traverse Pie Company gets recognized for more than just its delicious deserts.
Thursday Grand Traverse Pie Company gets recognized for more than just its delicious deserts.
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.
There is finally a resolution for a community after years of legal back and forth with a Chippewa County Wal-Mart over property taxes.
There is finally a resolution for a community after years of legal back and forth with a Chippewa County Wal-Mart over property taxes.
Comey's testimony was watched and analyzed across the nation. Those on both sides in Northern Michigan say it could change the face of politics.
Comey's testimony was watched and analyzed across the nation. Those on both sides in Northern Michigan say it could change the face of politics.
It's shaping up to be a warm Saturday and Sunday so it’s the perfect time to enjoy a free fishing weekend.
It's shaping up to be a warm Saturday and Sunday so it’s the perfect time to enjoy a free fishing weekend.
A new bill is being discussed to encourage out-of-state hunters to come to Michigan.
A new bill is being discussed to encourage out-of-state hunters to come to Michigan.
Concealed pistol licenses may not been needed in Michigan soon.
Concealed pistol licenses may not been needed in Michigan soon.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.
A Lake Michigan shipwreck antique charred. Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says someone set it on fire this week.
A Michigan man is in jail after Pennsylvania police say he made drunken threats and then exposed himself, all because his food included onions.
A Michigan man is in jail after Pennsylvania police say he made drunken threats and then exposed himself, all because his food included onions.
The twin pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac is in the process of getting tested as part of a federally mandated agreement.
The twin pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac is in the process of getting tested as part of a federally mandated agreement.
A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
Federal investigators say they've stopped potential terrorism targets by arresting two men, including one from Michigan.
Federal investigators say they've stopped potential terrorism targets by arresting two men, including one from Michigan.
A 200-year-old ship rudder was lit on fire in Kalkaska.
A 200-year-old ship rudder was lit on fire in Kalkaska.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
Mackinac Island is loved by many for its historic businesses, but this year new shops and goods are making their way to the downtown collection.
Mackinac Island is loved by many for its historic businesses, but this year new shops and goods are making their way to the downtown collection.