Forming A Union: Why Munson Medical Center Nurses Are For And Against It

“It makes everything more equal and more fair across the board.”

“It doesn't seem like that would be the best change for us.”

Conflicting feelings among 1,200 registered nurses at Munson Medical Center about forming a union.

Monday night on 9&10 News the Chief Nursing Officer at Munson Medical Center said she believes joining a union would be a bad move for registered nurses.

Tuesday night, we’re hearing from the nurses themselves.

9&10's Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson continue our coverage with those who are for and against unionizing.

For the last three months, some registered nurses at Munson Medical Center have been looking into forming a union, but others at the hospital say it would be the wrong move.

“We're the heart of the hospital. We're there 24/7, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” says Elizabeth Bunek, registered nurse at Munson Medical Center.

At the end of 2016, a group of registered nurses at Munson Medical Center reached out to the Michigan Nurses Association.

“It's patient and staff safety. That is why we approached the union,” Bunek says. “Although we have shared governance, sometimes we feel like our thoughts feel on deaf ears a little bit.”

Donna Heinrich, Elizabeth Bunek and Shannon Gillespie say wages and benefits, short-staffing and ultimately patient care are why they want to join a union.

“I don't view the union as a third party,” says Shannon Gillespie, registered nurse at Munson Medical Center. I mean we are the ones organizing it. It's run by Munson nurses.”

“When you belong to a union, and you are collective in your voice, you have a more powerful voice,” says Donna Heinrich, registered nurse at Munson Medical Center. “So you can make changes that you think you want to make for your patients.”

But up on the general medicine floor of the hospital, George Bullard says it’s not something he’s interested in.

“You don't really hear it on our floor,” says George Bullard, registered nurse at Munson Medical Center. “It's a few nurses talking amongst the big crowd.”

Bullard says joining a union would take away from the relationship the staff has with management.

“It's unfortunate. I feel bad for nurses that are struggling or feel like they're struggling or they can't get through to who they need to get through to, but that never seemed to be an issue at least on floor,” says Bullard. “Our unit manager, all of our higher up staff work really close with us. We're able to have a voice.”

Heinrich, Bunek and Gillespie say this is just the beginning, but they will continue their hard work for their patients.

“Everything takes time. Nothing happens overnight. Change is a long, delicate process,” Bunek says. “There's going to be a lot of obstacles.”