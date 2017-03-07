Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation Moving Forward With School's Future

A group of community members trying to save Old Mission Peninsula School is getting closer to their goal.

In January, the Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation bought the school building from Traverse City Area Public Schools for $1.1 million.

That was after TCAPS considered closing the building due to budget problems.

The foundation is now working with the community to determine what type of education system they want to have in place.

The current options include paying TCAPS to run the curriculum or become a charter school.

“Those are really the things we wanted to put out there to the community and really see what is most important to them,” says Corey Phelps, Vice President of Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation. “The things that we valued, or that we uncovered, or saw that were definites were that it needed to be a public school, it needed to be tuition free and it needed to be open to everyone in the greater Grand Traverse area.”

The foundation hopes to decide by May.

They say with either option, they need to raise $2 million for the school’s education system.