Strong Winds Leave Many Residents, Businesses In The Dark In Benzie Co.

“The inconvenience is we get going and then the power goes out and have to stop right in the middle of stuff.”

Benzie County had more than 1,000 people with in the dark at one point today.

One including Stapletons market in Benzonia who lost power not once but twice.

“We can only do cash sales we haven't been able to do any of our lunch crowd that we normally get in. We get lots of people in for pizza, subway sandwiches and we can't do any credit cards, all we can do is cash so if they don't have cash there's no sale,” Susan Stain, manager of Stapleton’s Market said.

Stapleton’s had to put a lot of their products on ice, hoping they don't spoil.

“Right now we have everything iced down and as long as the cooler are kept shut for a certain amount of hours we are fine but if it goes over four hours we have to start throwing things away,” Stain said.

Power did return again around 1:30 p.m.

But Consumers Energy says with the constant winds it's likely there will be more outages.

The high gusts are a concern for crews.

“When we typically get sustained wind 35 miles per hour or higher sometimes we're not able to get the bucket trucks into the air because it's just not safe for our crews. The bucket trucks are made of fiber glass which is important for a safety standpoint because of that they are relatively light and you will see them swaying in the wind,” Roger Morgenstern said.

Crews will be working safely around these conditions as the high winds continue into tomorrow.