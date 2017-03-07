Lake County Restaurant Holds Benefit For Local Deputy's Medical Costs

The Lake County community is helping one of their own fight cancer, and you can join them.

The Chase Creek Smokehouse is cooking up sliders and mixing drinks Tuesday night to help Deputy Kane and his family until 10:00 p.m.

The money raised will go toward medical costs and other family needs.

The smokehouse says this just one way to show the family and sheriff's department that everyone is there for them.

“Lake County sheriff's department is part of our Chase Creek Smokehouse family, and we wanted to extend that to them as well. Just a thank you, they go out every day and put their lives on the line to take care of us. Everybody’s pulling together to do what we can to help Deputy Kane and his family,” Linda Ringler, manager of Chase Creek Smokehouse said.

If you'd like to donate, visit their GoFundMe page.

You can also drop off money at any Lake-Osceola State Bank branch.