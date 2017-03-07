Update: Mackinac Bridge Requires Wind Escort For Certain Vehicles Due To High Winds

Update:

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Mackinac Bridge Authority says they are requiring an escort for certain high profile vehicles to cross the bridge.

Some examples of high profile vehicles they list include pick-up trucks with campers, cars with small boats or items attached to the rood, U-Haul trucks and several others. For a full list of high profile vehicles, click here.

Mackinac Bridge Authority asks motorists to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge, and be prepared to stop.

Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the bridge to provide instructions on how and when to cross.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Wind is proving to be dangerous on the Mackinac Bridge.

The strong wind forced the Bridge Authority to partially close the Mighty Mack for most of the day.

The wind has been gusting all day at the Straits of Mackinac.

At the last exit before the bridge in Mackinaw City the trees are blowing and high profile vehicles are waiting to get moving to their destination.

“If you can imagine like a tornado or a hurricane, it's pretty much like that. So, the most wind that you can ever imagine is going on right now,” says Gage Inwood.

Semis and trucks lined up all along the highway for hours as the wind continued to blow around 50 miles per hour across the bridge.

Gage Inwood and two co-workers are trying to cross, headed from Mount Pleasant to Minnesota for work.

“About a mile outside of the bridge, I happened to think it was a good idea to tune to the radio station and found out that it was closed,” says Inwood.

Doug Scholl is hauling stuff to move from Jackson to the western U.P.

He says in 25 years it's the first time he couldn't cross.

“I almost thought about going and turning around, going back home but its four hours, but I don’t know, I’ll wait it out,” explains Scholl.

Even though the long closure has been frustrating, drivers say they'd rather be safe than see an accident happen.

“On top of that bridge, it gets pretty hairy. You never know,” says Scholl.

Inwood says, “I'm kind of really afraid of the bridge, so it’s super cool to think about this trailer falling over the bridge.”

The Mackinac Bridge Authority reminds drivers who can cross to cut their speeds to 20 miles per hour.

Those gusts can move cars and cause accidents if you're not careful.