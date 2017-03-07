Man Charged With Making Meth In Otsego County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Charged With Making Meth In Otsego County

Posted: Updated:

We can now show you the man officers arrested for making meth in Otsego County.

Last Thursday, the SANE drug team arrested Marcus Knight and a woman at a home in Gaylord.

Knight is now charged with making the drug and supplying pseudoephedrine.

The drug team found that meth was being made in the home after getting a tip.

The woman arrested in this investigation has yet to be charged with anything.