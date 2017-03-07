Drummond Island Man Sentenced To Prison For Having Child Porn

A Drummond Island man got the maximum possible sentence Tuesday after he was found guilty of having child porn.

We first brought you this story in September 2015. That's when Robert Henning was caught with the images on his computer.

Investigators found he had more than 7,000 photos and 14 videos on a single hard drive.

They found even more when they searched his house.

Henning will spend at least seven years in prison.

His lawyer filed for a retrial, but it was denied.

A marijuana charge was dismissed.