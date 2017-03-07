Former MSP Trooper Sentenced For Stealing $170,000 In Vehicle Fees

A former Michigan State Police trooper is going to jail for stealing more than $170,000 in vehicle fees.

Seth Swanson, from Royal Oak, was sentenced Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to embezzlement and uttering and publishing fake state documents.

He'll spend a year and a month in jail and also has to pay restitution, court fees and other costs.

Swanson forged documents and took $100 fees from 1,701 inspections.