Living Right: Low-Maintenance Plants

According to research, a plant is a must in your home or office since it provides cleaner air, lowers your risk for illness, boosts your mood and enhances concentration and memory.

In today's Living Right, Katie Boomgaard shows us which plants are the easiest to take care of in order to receive all of these benefits.

Spider plants are a great feature to add to your house since the fast-growing shoots produce little sprouts you can easily re-pot.

Make sure they are in a room with good lighting and they are watered weekly.